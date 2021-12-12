Park City Center shooter pleads not guilty

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The sixteen-year-old boy accused of shooting three people at Park City Center in Lancaster back in October says he is not guilty.

Jeremiahs Sanchez entered the plea at a hearing on Friday, Dec. 10. He’s charged with Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and several other charges.

Prosecutors say the shooting started after Sanchez got into a fight with two men. Sanchez along with two of the men and a woman at the mall with her family were shot. Some bystanders were hurt trying to get away from the area.

Sanchez’s attorney says it appears he was attacked first.