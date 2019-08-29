Park City Center wants to demolish vacant Bon-Ton building

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Bon-Ton in Lancaster shut its doors exactly a year ago, and now Park City Center officials say the building will be demolished next year.

The center wouldn’t say exactly when or what the space would be used for. It had been the home to Bon-Ton since 1992 when the company purchased the former Watt & Shand department store.

It was recently announced that Round One Entertainment, which has food, bowling and arcade games, will take the place of what used to be Sears.

Park City officials declined abc27’s request for an interview.