Parking authority wants to hand out fewer tickets

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - The Lancaster Parking Authority has unveiled its newest strategic plan, and part of it includes a three-year goal to hand out fewer parking tickets.

"We want compliance versus enforcement," executive director Larry Cohen said.

Cohen said the authority wants to step up its efforts when it comes to communication.

He said the authority is seeing an increase in the number of tickets issued for street sweeping violations, and he believes the new approach could reverse that.

"If you get a text message saying 'Reminder: today is street sweeping. Move your vehicle,' hopefully, that type of example will go a long way in compliance," Cohen said.

He stressed that the plan doesn't mean enforcement will go away.

Nellie Wallace works in Lancaster. She questions whether the idea to hand out fewer tickets will work. She believes most of those who break the street sweeping ordinance have no other choice.

"Where do you put your cars?" she asked. "In Lancaster, there is no place to put them unless you move it four blocks away, and then you can't watch your car."

Cohen said the authority plans to look into the parking space issue in the future.