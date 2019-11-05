Part of Rt. 322 closed Lancaster County due to motorcycle crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police Department says a portion of Route 322 will remain closed for several hours after an early-morning motorcycle crash that sent a person to the hospital.

At around 3:25 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of East Main Street along Route 322 in Ephrata Township Tuesday for a motorcycle which had struck and sheered a utility pole.

Police say the rider of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Lancaster General Trauma for multiple injuries.

Ephrata Police say both the eastbound and westbound lanes of 322 between Bethany Road and Pleasant Valley Road will remain closed to allow utility workers time to replace the pole that was struck, along with wires.

Police are still investigating the accident.

There is currently no word on the condition of the driver.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.