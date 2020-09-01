Pause on live entertainment industry weighing hard on community

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, or Katy Perry go on the road for a show, they stop at Rock Lititz.

With the live industry currently paralyzed, however, many workers who count on those live shows are hurting.

“Pretty much the entire live event industry has gone to nothing,” said Rock Lititz general manager Andrea Shirk. “I mean we can’t gather people in large crowds, which means we can’t have events.”

Without live events, companies and workers who rely on live shows are not making money.

“We have 1,200 employees across Rock Lititz and very few still have work,” Shirk said.

It’s unclear when the show will go on either. Large cities like Philadelphia have put large gatherings on hold until at least February, but in other places, it could take longer for large gatherings to resume.

“Some days it does feel like that there is no end in sight, but we’re hopeful for the future,” Shirk said.

The industry hopes the federal government extends unemployment and provides additional relief.

“We want to make sure we have access to employees,” Shirk said. “So giving them opportunities to keep businesses functioning and running, and giving folks access to unemployment will allow us to have folks back in the future.”

The entire Rock Lititz campus will be lit up in red Tuesday night as part of a national way to draw awareness to the struggles many in the industry are facing.