Pedestrian hit by three vehicles and pronounced dead on scene, PSP Lancaster investigates

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police officers continue to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian fatality.

According to the police report, at 10:44 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, Lancaster PSP officers were dispatched to Deaver Road in East Drumore Township. Upon arriving at the scene, they learned that a vehicle driving northbound on Route 272 hit an individual standing in the middle of the roadway.

The individual was thrown by the impact into the southbound lane where they were hit by a second vehicle, which was described to be a 1990’s blue Jeep Cherokee, which left before PSP officers arrived.

A third vehicle, traveling behind the Jeep Cherokee, also hit the individual.

The individual was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lancaster County Coroners Office. The individual’s name has not yet been released. It is also unknown at this time why the individual was standing in the middle of the road.

Anyone with further information about the Jeep Cherokee, which had a Maryland license plate, is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.