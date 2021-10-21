Pedestrian injured after crash in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old woman was hit Wednesday night after a crash in Ephrata Borough, Lancaster County.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of North State Street and Pine Street when a Boyo student transport van struck the woman while she was crossing on the crosswalk of North State Street. They mentioned there were no students onboard at the time of the crash.

They said she sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact Ephrata Police at (717) 738-920.