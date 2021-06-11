Pedestrian killed during early morning crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state police are investigating a fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash that took place early Friday morning on Willow Street Pike South, Lancaster County.

Police say the incident took place around 2:15 a.m. when a pedestrian was crossing the street from the left-hand shoulder.

Authorities say the pedestrian was found deceased on the shoulder of the roadway.

An investigation is still underway.

This is a developing story.