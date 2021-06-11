Pedestrian killed during early morning crash in Lancaster County

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state police are investigating a fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash that took place early Friday morning on Willow Street Pike South, Lancaster County.

Police say the incident took place around 2:15 a.m. when a pedestrian was crossing the street from the left-hand shoulder.

Authorities say the pedestrian was found deceased on the shoulder of the roadway.

An investigation is still underway.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on air and online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss