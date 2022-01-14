Pedestrian struck by Amtrak train in Lancaster near Grofftown Road

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In Lancaster, near Grofftown Road, an Amtrak train struck a pedestrian on the tracks, according to Lancaster County Dispatch.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown as of Friday afternoon.

According to an abc27 viewer, who had a daughter on board at the time of the incident, the train was bound for Philadelphia.

