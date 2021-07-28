Pedestrian struck in hit and run in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster police need help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run incident with a pedestrian.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 27 just after 8 p.m. An adult female was walking with her child across Wabank Street at Fairview Avenue when a sedan struck the two onto the street.

According to police, the injuries caused to the adult victim are non-life-threatening. No word on any injuries to the child.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene after hitting the pedestrians. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.