Pediatrician dies after being hit by a vehicle while walking in downtown Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Pediatric Associates pediatrician Dr. Steven Killough died on Friday from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a vehicle while walking in downtown Lancaster, Lancaster Pediatrics shared on its website.

According to the website, Killough graduated from Brown University and Hahnemann. He joined Lancaster Pediatrics in 1989 and actively supported the community through his involvement in the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, Habitat for Humanity, and St. James Episcopal Church.

Lancaster Pediatrics staff fondly recall Killough’s musical talent, songs, and poems — especially his “Christmas originals.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“If you or your child were a patient of Dr. Killough’s, please know that his greatest honor was the privilege of caring for you and that Lancaster Pediatrics is committed to continuing the legacy of dedicated, compassionate, pediatric care that Dr. Killough provided,” the Lancaster Pediatrics website states.