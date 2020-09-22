Penn Manor School Board approves plan to transition to full in-person learning in November

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Manor School Board approved a plan to transition every student back into the classroom starting November 9.

The plan extends the current Blended learning format through November 5, with a transition to full in-person learning starting shortly after.

Current groups (A&B) will stay the same through the first marking period (November 5.)

Starting September 28, targeted students with disabilities and English Language Learners will go back to school four days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday.)

Students in grades 3,4,5,6,7,9, and 12 will transition to full in-person learning on November 9.

Students in grades 8,10, and 11 will be in-person starting one week later, November 16.

Penn Manor Virtual School will continue its current format throughout the 2020-21 school year, regardless of any changes in school-based instruction.

This plan is subject to alteration based on the status of COVID-19 cases in our schools and community and will be reviewed by the school board at its November 2 meeting before full implementation.

Parents will be notified by school principals regarding the impact of these changes on specific school procedures.