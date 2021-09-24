Penn Manor School District rules mask mandate stands after grace period laspe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn Manor School District has ruled their mask mandate stands. On Wednesday, a grace period lapsed that allowed families adequate time to see a doctor and file paperwork necessary for an exemption.

Now, non-compliance will not be tolerated. According to the superintendent, 128 students were sent home Wednesday alone because they did not comply with the mask mandate. A move administrators say is necessary.

In a statement, the superintendent said, “They’re working to try to further reduce the numbers and reach an amicable solution.”

Parent, Hope Lamb said, “they’re just blatantly disregarding the rules and their parent should encourage them to follow the rules again regardless if they believe in mask-wearing or not.”

A lawsuit is currently working its way through the courts to address the concerns. But for some parents, that will not be enough.

The Manor Township Police Department says they’ve received several calls and complaints from parents. In a Facebook post, police said they were not involving themselves in the matter and advising parents to deal with school districts directly or leave it up to the courts.

“That’s very ridiculous to tie up the phone lines to the police department over something like that,” added Lamb. “They should put their energy into something else.”