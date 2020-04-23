Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health COVID-19 testing sites to close on Sundays

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will close its two community COVID-19 testing sites on Sundays, beginning April 26.

The testing sites at the PA College of Health Sciences and Clipper Magazine Stadium will continue operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The closing is due to low demand on Sundays.

A health-care provider’s order is required for testing.

If you are experiencing coronavirus symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call your health-care provider to determine if a COVID-19 test is needed. Your provider can order a COVID-19 test or recommend a different course of treatment based on their evaluation of your symptoms.

If you receive a coronavirus test order from your provider, you may proceed to either test site. If you have any questions or need additional information, please call your provider or care team.

Individuals that may require a test on a Sunday, should call one of LG Health’s seven urgent care locations throughout Lancaster County, Southern Lebanon County and Western Chester County to request a test.