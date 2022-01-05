Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health holding 11 blood drives to meet critical demand

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The need for blood remains critically high everywhere, including here in the Midstate.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is holding 11 blood drives across Lancaster County this month, included in that is the Bleed Blue challenge. When you go to donate blood, you can donate in the name of one of several local police agencies. This is an annual event dating back to 2019, but it couldn’t come at a better time as blood supply is at an all-time low, and police say the friendly rivalry will make sure everyone benefits.

“No matter who wins in the county, what jurisdiction, it’s still gonna be a nice, friendly rivalry, and I’ve said it before, the county wins. So we’d love to have that little trophy, ain’t gonna lie to you, but no matter what jurisdiction wins, it’s gonna be a good deal,” Strasburg Borough Officer Erick Stone said.

For a list of participating departments, dates, times, and locations for all the blood drives, you can visit the link here.