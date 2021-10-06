Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health hosting blood drives during October

Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will be sponsoring blood drives during the month of October to encourage more people to donate blood and platelets to help members of the community.

Health officials say the need for blood and platelets has increased throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as supply has seen dangerous shortages.

Donors must be 16 (with parental consent) to 74 years old, at least 110 pounds, in good health (meaning no flu, cold or nausea for at least three days), be hydrated, eat a substantial meal at least four hours before donating and bring a photo ID.

All appointments need to be scheduled by calling (717) 544-0177.

Here is a list of where and the blood drives will be held:

DateTimeLocation
Wed. 10/62 p.m. – 8 p.m.White Horse Fire Company, Gap
Thurs. 10/72 p.m. – 8 p.m.Bart Fire Company, Quarryville
Wed. 10/132 p.m. – 8 p.m.Intercourse Fire Company, Intercourse
Thurs. 10/142 p.m. – 7 p.m.The Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, Elizabethtown
Tue. 10/192 p.m. – 7 p.m.Hosanna Church, Lititz
Thurs. 10/212 p.m. – 7 p.m.Lancaster General Hospital 2nd Floor of James Street Lobby, Lancaster
Tue. 10/262 p.m. – 7 p.m.Lancaster Elks Lodge #134, Lancaster
Wed. 10/272 p.m. – 8 p.m.Caernarvon Fire Company, Narvon

Those who want to schedule their appointment online can do so here. You can also go to the Blood Donor Center at the Suburban Outpatient Pavilion on the Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster.

