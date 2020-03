LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is hosting two blood drives due to a shortage of blood supply.

They say the Blood Donor Center has an urgent need for all blood types so LG Health is hosting 2 blood drives at the Garden Spot Fire Rescue parking lot, located at 339 East Main Street in New Holland.

The blood drives will be held on Tuesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Learn more details and sign up visit lancastergeneralhealth.org.