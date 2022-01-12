Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health opens COVID-19 testing site for ages 3 and older

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In response to the increase of COVID-19 cases and high demand for testing, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is opening a testing site at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center. The testing will be open for individuals age three and older.

The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Jan. 14. At this time, it is expected to remain open through the end of February. The site will be closed on Jan. 17, Feb. 14, Feb. 18, and Feb. 21.

For patients with insurance, LG Health will bill the patient’s insurance company for the testing and the out-of-pocket cost will depend on the insurance company. For those paying without insurance, the cost of the testing is $57.24.

Appointments are required for this testing site, which can be scheduled through the MyLGHealth app or by calling LG Health Centralized Scheduling at 717-544-5941.