Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health opens new outpatient center in Ephrata

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has opened a new, 15,500-square-foot outpatient center on Larkspur Lane designed to expand their LG Health Physicians Family Medicine Lincoln office.

“Family Medicine Lincoln has proudly cared for patients in Ephrata and nearby communities since 2006,” James M. Kelly, MD, Regional Medical Director, and Family Medicine Lincoln co-founder said. “We are very pleased to open this expanded new location to offer convenient, comprehensive care and additional services for our patients.”

Get the latest news, weather and breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The Family Medicine Lincoln office offers a variety of services for patients of all ages including wellness and prevention, chronic condition management and specialty care. Along with being a part of Penn Medicine, patients also have direct access to advanced treatment options.

Their current office on W. Main Street in Ephrata will close its doors, while the office on Division Highway will continue to be open. They say since its opening over 15 years ago, the office has grown to have five physicians and three advanced practice providers at their two locations.

Their new location off of Route 322 will have double the space and open 18 outpatient rooms and have a larger parking lot for its patients.

Laboratory testing and an EKG unit will open on Oct. 11, as well as a physical therapy area.