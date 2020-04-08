Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health opens second COVID-19 testing site

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has opened a second COVID-19 testing site outside Clipper Magazine Stadium to serve the needs of Lancaster City and the surrounding community.

The testing site at 650 N. Prince St, Lancaster, will operate 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. UPMC will also offer COVID-19 testing at the site and will issue a separate announcement.

Individuals with a provider order will be tested at this site. Unlike the LG Health drive-through testing site at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, the new site will allow individuals to walk through the tent for COVID-19 testing.

This site will provide testing for individuals who have received a test order by a health-care provider, including a video visit via Penn Medicine OnDemand. Testing will be offered for patients ages 10 and older.

Individuals who do not have a health-care provider with LG Health will be screened at the site, and if appropriate, COVID-19 testing will be performed registration and insurance information is collected at the testing site, no out-of-pocket costs are required.

Staffing, supplies and IT infrastructure were funded by each health system for their portion of the site set-up.

PA College Testing Site Update:

Pediatric testing is now available at the PA College testing site for children ages 2 and older. Also, the hours of operation at the testing site changed recently to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The change in hours responded to the actual level of testing demand at the site. LG Health has tested more than 1,500 people since opening the testing site at 850 Greenfield Road, Lancaster.