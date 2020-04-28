Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to host blood drives in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center is hosting a two-day blood drive on Tuesday, May 5 and Thursday, May 7.

To ensure a limited number of people in the donation area, donors must sign up online.

If appointment times are full, call 717-544-0170 to make an appointment to donate at the LG Health Blood Donor Center. Please continue to check the Blood Donor Center website for additional donation opportunities so LG Health can maintain an adequate blood supply over the next several weeks.

A LG Health staff member will provide donors with a number, pen and questionnaire. Donors must complete the questionnaire and wait in their car until their number is called. When called, donors bring the completed questionnaire along with identification to the building to complete registration and donate.

The blood donations will be held at Marine Corps League Detachment #294, 2340 Ironville Pike, Columbia on Tuesday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How to prepare for your blood donation:

Eat a full meal within four hours of arriving

Be free of cold, flu, and allergy symptoms for three days prior to donating

Be well hydrated the day before and the day of the donation

There is no data or precedent suggesting the risk of transfusion transmission of COVID-19 or other similar respiratory viruses. Donors are screened for possible exposure to COVID-19 via travel or contacts immediately upon entering a donor area and social distancing is observed. The FDA, CDC, and American Association of Blood Banks are not recommending any additional action at this time.