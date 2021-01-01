Penn Medicine welcomes first baby of 2021 in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — At 7:43 Friday morning Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health welcomed its first baby of 2021.

Baby boy Locklen Stephen Wilson was born at Women and Babies Hospital weighing 8 lbs. 5 oz. and 20 inches long.

Mom Janell Wilson is a stay-at-home mom and dad Max Wilson works in construction, they have two daughters; Gracie Wilson and Collyns Wilson. The family lives in Myerstown, PA.

“We are feeling blessed,” Janell says. “We had to stay home all the time due to the pandemic, but the delivery went well. We love our rainbow baby!”