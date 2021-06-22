Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center is calling all artists for help

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health is seeking applications and samples from a variety of artists who work in various media to be considered for future commissions and purchase of original artwork for the Lancaster Medical Center.

The artwork will be installed permanently in the center and attached medical office building in East Hempfield Township when both open in fall 2022.

“The physical design of the Lancaster Medical Center is crucial to the patient experience, and the art, in its many forms, is an integral element in our plans to create an unmatched healing environment for all of our patients,” Joseph Frank, interim regional president at Berks and Lancaster, Penn State Health, said.

According to the press release, the art at the centers will engage patients, family members and staff of all ages and background. Proposals for artwork should tell the stories of Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties and their histories.

“The facility will be a place of healing and hope, and we are excited to engage the local arts community in the commissioning of works that reflect the core of our healing mission,” Frank said.

For those interested in submitting artwork, learn more about submissions guidelines by clicking here.