Penn State Health plans new hospital near Lancaster

Aerial photograph of location of new Penn State Health Medical Center being built in Lancaster. (Penn State Health)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State Health has announced plans to build a new hospital in Lancaster County.

The acute care facility is planned on a 30-acre site near the intersection of State Road and Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2020.

Penn State Health said the new hospital will feature all private inpatient beds, an emergency department, physician offices, various specialty inpatient services, an imaging lab, and complete medical and surgical capabilities.

“We are committed to building a regional health network across central Pennsylvania that gives our patients a full range of care right in their neighborhoods,” Penn State Health CEO Steve Massini said in a statement.

“This new acute care facility is another step toward delivering on our promise to ensure the communities we serve are within 10 minutes of our primary care providers, 20 minutes of our specialty care and 30 minutes of our acute care.”