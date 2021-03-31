Penn State Health to turn Lancaster’s Toys ‘R’ Us into pediatric care center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health wants to turn a place that was every kid’s dream into a place where doctors care for kids.

The local health system is looking to turn the old Toys ‘R’ Us near Route 30 in Lancaster into a state-of-the-art pediatric care center.

“It will include several different disciplines that are traditionally only provided here at the Children’s Hospital. Anything from cardiac services to urology services to surgical and a lot of medical specialties,” said Jeanette Gibbs, senior vice president of ambulatory services for Penn State Health.

Construction is expected to start later this year, and be completed in 2022.

This will be Penn State Health’s third big move into Lancaster County.

They’re already building a hospital off of Route 283 and recently opened Penn State Lime Spring.