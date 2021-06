LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) One person is dead, and eight others are hurt after a crash involving several vehicles, PennDOT said.

The crash happened on Route 30 West at Malleable Road in West Hempfield Township around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

A spokesperson for PennDOT said some of the victims were children.

Emergency dispatchers said two people were flown to the hospital. Their current condition is not known.

State Police spent most of the night investigating. The cause of the crash has not been released.