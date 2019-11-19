PennDOT: Age, no seatbelt, impairment most common factors in Lancaster County deadly crashes

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Age, impairment, and lack of seatbelts were the most common factors in deadly vehicle crashes in Lancaster County over five recent years, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT reviewed 28,751 crashes reported in Lancaster County between 2014 and 2018 for cause factors and other characteristics.

The analysis showed 440 people died on Lancaster County roadways during that five-year span. 21% of those fatal crashes involved a person not wearing a seatbelt.

The recently released data also shows that drivers aged 65 and older were involved in 16.5% of deadly crashes. Impaired drivers were involved in 14% and 10% of deadly crashes involved excessive speed.

The most common factors in all crashes, both fatal and non-fatal, shows that drivers aged 65 and older were involved in 18.6%, teen drivers were involved in 17.8%, and distracted driving is involved in 16%.

A full view of PennDOT’s crash data can be found at penndot.gov.