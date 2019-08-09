PennDOT has plans for Lancaster County spot notorious for congestion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – There is a $40-million plan to ease congestion in Lancaster County.

PennDOT plans to add lanes and make a stretch of Route 222 in Manheim Township a six-lane highway. PennDOT hopes to ease congestion where Routes 30 meets 222.

PennDOT officials say the addition would come from adding lanes into the grassy median. They also plan to add lanes to exit and entrance ramps coming from and going to Route 30.

Jennifer Herron’s house overlooks that part of the highway. She said any relief would be a welcome change.

“It’ll be less congested,” Herron said. “It’ll be easier to get from point A to point B.”

The caveat is that work wouldn’t start for about another two years and, for this part, would wrap up in 2024.

PennDOT expects that during construction, two lanes of traffic would remain open.

PennDOT plans to hold a meeting about the project. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nitrauer Elementary School, at 811 Ashbourne Avenue in Lancaster.