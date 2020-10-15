PennDOT plans improvements to 462 bridge, wants your feedback

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT says the 462 Veterans Memorial Bridge, which connects Lancaster and York County, is in need of structural repair.

Now, PennDOT has released a $60 million proposal to make changes to the bridge.

Some of the proposal calls for a bike lane to be added to each lane of travel. The proposal also calls for the sidewalk on the bridge be expanded, but for that to happen the traffic lanes would shrink from 19 to 11 feet.

PennDOT spokesperson David Thompson said drivers would still be safe if the lanes shrank, adding that recreation in the area would see a boost.

“There’s parks on either side of the bridge in each borough,” Thompson said. “So it’s an enhancement to that bridge that we think will be very beneficial to both communities.”

There are also proposed changes to address the mayflies that have appeared since new lights were installed above the bridge. To fix that PennDOT is considering adding lights underneath.

“We’re evaluating a study for that right now,” Thompson said.

The plan also includes a roundabout on the Wrightsville side to help with traffic.

Thompson said construction would start in 2023.

Thompson said PennDOT is looking for feedback on the plan. You can leave feedback, and find the plan, here.