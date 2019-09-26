PennDot reveals preliminary plan to widen Route 30/222 Interchange in Manheim

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT held a Q&A session on Wednesday regarding the proposed a $200 million project that, in part, will widen Route 222 where it meets Route 30.

The first phase would widen the interchange and is expected to cost $40 million.

PennDOT hopes that a six-lane highway will be a breath of fresh air in a very congested interchange.

“Two miles it takes me 10 minutes to go that because of traffic tie-up,” said lifelong Lancaster resident, Ron Heffley.

“If you’re hitting there between 3 or 6 or so — you’re going to be sitting,” said another lifer, Travis Martin.

That sitting is often infectious.

“When the ramps back up, then the mainline traffic gets a little concerned because then you just have people sitting there along the roadway,” said Mike Keiser, district executive, PennDOT engineering.

To widen the lanes, PennDOT will take from the grassy median — not expand beyond the current roadway.

“Our right-away impacts to private property are relatively small compared to the size of the job,” Keiser said.

The project will also add lanes to exit and entrance ramps coming and going form Route 30.

Heffley likes the idea of widening, but prefers the idea of building up to completely separate lanes of traffic.

“Correct it for the next 20 years. It’s almost [30] years we’ve had this, and it was obsolete when they first started it,” Heffley said.

Martin is also concerned that in another couple of years, the interchange will have to be revisited.

He wants PennDOT to consider landscaping and beautification, but more importantly, he hopes the public speaks now or forever holds its peace.

“The neighborhoods are gonna have to be proactive, because once this plan gets into place, there’s gonna be a hard time turning it around,” Martin said.

