PennDOT stats show 3 major causes of deadly crashes in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – PennDOT statistics show there are three major causes of fatal crashes in Lancaster County.

PennDOT reviewed 28,751 crashes between 2014 and 2018. Its statistics show 440 people died in those crashes. Age, impairment, and lack of seatbelts were the most common factors.

Twenty-one percent of fatal crashes involved people not wearing a seatbelt, while drivers older than 65 were involved in 16.5% and impaired drivers were involved in 14% of the crashes.

“These stats are jarring and they’re probably modest because the numbers are based on what can be proved and what is found by investigators at these crashes,” said Brett Hambright, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office. “So the numbers, as big as they are, they’re probably larger in reality.”

The statistics also showed that distracted drivers were involved in 16% of crashes where no one was killed.

Hambright said all these numbers should serve as a cautionary tale since more drivers will soon be on roads for the holidays.

“People need to be aware of these things,” he said. “Nothing is that important that you need to be driving 90 miles per hour down Route 222 or 283 to get to a relative’s house.”

