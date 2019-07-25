PennDOT to start 3-year project on busy stretch of Route 23

LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s taken six years for Jim Lorah and wife Gracie Volker to establish their dream restaurant called Gracie’s on West Main.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to expand several times,” Volker said. “We seat almost 200 now.”

The owners of the restaurant believe all of that progress could be for naught. Next week, PennDOT is about to start a three-year project to ease congestion on Route 23 in Upper Leacock Township.

PennDOT officials say they will add a center turn lane on a one-mile stretch that starts at the Rutter’s store and ends near the Inn at Leola Village.

Crews will also repair drainage issues, replace a traffic signal, and eventually repave sections of the road.

The project is expected to cost about $4.7 million.

“Anyone who lives in this area will tell you the congestion is on 772 and 23,” Lorah said. “If they want to ease traffic, they should start there.”

The restaurant has directions on their social media pages for customers to avoid the expected traffic headaches. Lorah said he hopes the length of the project will not drive away customers.

“Three years is a long time,” he said. “If this was a nine-month project or if this was a year project, okay. Three years is a long time.”

PennDOT says the contractor will not restrict travel lanes on Route 23 during weekdays between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. or between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

PennDOT says work is slated to start July 30.