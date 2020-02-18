Pennsylvania court won’t hear ex-bar owner’s appeal in Christmas Day beating

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s highest court will not hear the appeal of a former Lancaster bar owner convicted of beating a man unconscious outside his business on Christmas morning in 2015.

The state Supreme Court last week issued an order denying Anthony Maglietta from filing the appeal in that court.

Maglietta, the former owner of Molly’s Pub, was one of four men convicted in the beating. The 47-year-old is serving 5.5 to 11 years for aggravated assault and other crimes.

Prosecutors said he took part in the beating on East Chestnut Street then concealed from police the surveillance video from bar cameras by fast-forwarding past the assault.

In appeals to lower courts, Maglietta claimed he was treated harsher than his co-defendants.

Superior Court last year found that Maglietta was not treated harsher and that his fast-forwarding of surveillance video showed a lack of remorse.