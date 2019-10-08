Pennsylvania Hemp Summit hosted at Lancaster Convention Center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s the next step forward for the Hemp industry in the Midstate.

Tuesday is the 2019 Pennsylvania Hemp Summit at the Lancaster Convention Center.

The Agriculture Secretary, Russell Redding is set to welcome more than 500 entrepreneurs seeking to get a start in the industry.

Topics will range from hemp seeds to budding hemp sales.

It’s co-hosted by the Pa. Department of Agriculture and the Team Pennsylvania Foundation.

The summit will offer resources and expertise for farmers, investors, processing, manufacturing and other businesses.

Redding will announce forthcoming resources made possible under the Pa. Farm Bill that was just passed last year.

The 867 billion dollar bill legalized industrial hemp for the first time in 80 years.

The agriculture secretary is set to make opening remarks at 8:30 a.m.

Stay with ABC27 on-air and online to hear what he has to say.

Click this link for more details about the summit: teampa.com/pahempsummit/