Pennsylvania man makes cross-country trip by foot to raise awareness about addiction

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A cross-country trip by foot is what one Pennsylvania man, Brian Mincher, is doing to raise awareness about addiction. Mincher is the founder of Addiction Awareness Across America.

Mincher’s journey started just five days ago from Kensington, a place in Philadelphia that has long been considered an open-air drug market and where Menscher saw how addictions can ruin lives.

abc27 caught up with him through Lancaster today. He says he wants to change the stigma often attached to addiction.

“There is an epidemic going on right now and all those different demographics. I really do think we can do more and help those people that are struggling and people want help, right, but there isn’t a ton of awareness as to what the options are,” Mincher said.

Mincher expects to reach Santa Monica in about five months’ time. Follow his journey by visiting Addiction Awareness Across America’s website by clicking here.