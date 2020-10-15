Pennsylvania State Police looking to identify Lancaster rioting suspects

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the two above individuals (Photo: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for public assistance in identifying two men who were determined to be responsible for police vehicle damages in the riots and unrest following the police shooting of Ricardo Munoz.

On Sept. 13 around 5 p.m., state police received a request from Lancaster City police asking for help controlling a growing crowd near Laurel and Union streets, after Munoz was reportedly shot and killed.

Police say the two suspects depicted above were responsible for damage to an unoccupied police vehicle nearby. The suspects allegedly shattered the windows and dented the body of the vehicle. Police were able to identify the two through social media live streams.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip and can do so anonymously to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit it on its tip website.

