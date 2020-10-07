Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 14-year-old from Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster branch of the Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating a report for a missing 14-year-old girl who did not return from a walk on Oct. 2.

Lelani Wood left her home near Rawlinsville Road in Providence Township around 11 a.m. but did not return, police say. She is described as caucasian with brown hair and eyes.

State police ask that anyone with information call Trooper Scott Enedy at 717-391- 3581 or email him at senedy@pa.gov.

Top News