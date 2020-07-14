Missing man found safely by Pennsylvania State Police

UPDATE: State police say Rivera has been found safely.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for public assistance in finding 69-year-old Jose Rivera, who was last seen Monday evening.

Rivera is described as 5’10, 180 pounds, with black short hair, brown eyes, and a dark mustache. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, dark green pants, and blue Crocs. Police say Rivera speaks very little English.

State police say Rivera was seen around the 3100 block of Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand at 7:40 p.m. He is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Rivera is asked to contact the police immediately by calling 911 or Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster at (717)299-7650.