Pennsylvania’s 9th measles case confirmed in Lancaster County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has another confirmed case of the measles. Number nine is in Lancaster County and is part of a rise in cases across the country.

Pennsylvania is one of 28 states reporting measles cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Last year, there were two confirmed cases of measles,” said Nate Wardle, the press secretary for the Department of Health. “This year, we’re at nine and, of course, halfway through the year.”

The Health Department is not releasing details on who has the disease and exactly where they are because it says there was no public exposure.

“We don’t want people to be alarmed or concerned that they may have been exposed,” Wardle said.

We do know the person caught the disease in New York and was not vaccinated.

“The person is being treated at home,” Wardle said.

It’s the first case in the Midstate this year.

“Seven of them were in Allegheny County,” said Wardle. “The eighth case was in Crawford County.”

Cases are on the rise across the country. The CDC says last year, there were 349. This year, there have been more than 1000.

Symptoms can appear between one to three weeks of exposure and can include a rash, high fever and red, watery eyes.

The state says about 95% of children in Pennsylvania are vaccinated, but it wants everyone to be.

“We want to make sure that everybody’s vaccinated,” Wardle said. “It’s the safe and effective way to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.”

Health officials say we have the most measles cases in the U.S. since 1992 and since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.