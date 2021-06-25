Pequea Township man faces 17 to 64 years in prison for child sex abuse

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pequea Township man faces a possible 17 to 64 years in prison after being found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child from 2015 to 2019.

According to Lancaster Police, Lisandro Prieto-Sandoval was convicted on charges including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Between 2015 and 2019, Prieto-Sandoval sexually assaulted a child when he visited her at her home and would occasionally care for the victim and her siblings.

Judge Donald Totaro imposed consecutive sentences as there were “different sexual acts perpetrated on the child and the defendant lacked remorse and did not accept responsibility for his actions,” according to a statement.