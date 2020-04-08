Pequea Township officer saves overdosing man with Naloxone

PEQUEA TWP., Pa. (WHTM) — A Pequea Township Police Officer saved a 35-year-old man from overdosing by administering Naloxone.

Pequea Township Police Department, Lancaster EMS and the New Danville Fire Company were dispatched on March 26 around 5 p.m. to the 2000 block of New Danville Pike for a cardiac arrest incident resulting from a suspected drug overdose.

Once police arrived on scene they found the man unconscious with CPR being performed by an off duty nurse and off duty doctor who had come upon the incident.

An officer checked the man’s vital signs and found he did have a pulse, but inadequate breathing so a drug overdose was suspected and the officer administered one dose of Naloxone. He then began rescue breathing and after 2 minutes administered a second dose of Naloxone.

Police say the man regained consciousness and was supplied with opioid addiction treatment information and transported by EMS to a local hospital.