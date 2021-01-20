Pequea Township PD assisting in DC for Presidential Inauguration

Preparations are made before the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pequea Township Police Department said on Wednesday that the department is leading a contingency of approximately 30 officers from Lancaster County, Maryland, and Massachusetts for today’s Presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

In a statement on Facebook, the department says it received an invite in early 2020 to assist the Metropolitan Police Department with Inauguration security.

PTPD went on to say, “Our responsibility is standard Inauguration security and the commitment to assist in this memorable event was made many months prior to the election.”

Several officers remained home. The department said today’s involvement has no impact on regular police operations within Pequea Township.