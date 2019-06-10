Permanent memorial dedicated in memory of Warwick crash victims

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Saint Paul Lutheran Church sits across the street from Warwick High School, separated by a road where Jack Nicholson and Meghan Keeney died in a car crash last fall.

“The support that the Lititz community has given and provided for us and I’m certainly sure for the Nicholsons as well, has been overwhelming, quite honestly,” said Meghan’s dad Rob Keeney.

After the crash, a temporary memorial was set up on the church lawn.

“We were overwhelmed by the care and the love and the grief that was poured out and we really felt like although it was church property, it had really become sacred space for the community,” said Pastor Rob Myallis.

Church members decided there needed something more permanent.

“Our hope that we could continue to provide everyone in this community and the families with a place to remember,” Myallis said.

Sunday night, dozens of people gathered to remember Jack and to live like Meghan.

“We dedicate it as a place to reflect, to grieve, but finally to hope,” Myallis said.

There are two benches on a patio, with a dogwood tree behind it. Church council member Doug Minnich says the memorial was crafted with love.

“Hopefully it will be a peaceful place where people where friends may come to share stories and memories of Meghan and Jack,” Minnich said.

For Jack’s mom, Donna Nichlson Stief, the site isn’t a reminder of the tragic day, “But rather a reminder of all the days that they lived and the joy that they brought so many.”

“This is an incredible little memorial for both of them,” Keeney said.

The families of Meghan and Jack cling to their faith and the support of the community.

“It just makes our hearts sing to know that we have so much love surrounding us,” Nichlson Stief said.

