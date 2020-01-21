Philly-based dealers sentenced for bringing thousands of bags of fentanyl to Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Philadelphia-based drug suppliers were recently sentenced in Lancaster County Court to state prison for trafficking thousands of bags of fentanyl.

Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman said Joshua Flores and Jacob Delmonte brought a “staggering amount” of fentanyl to Lancaster County.

The product was found in Philadelphia-style packaging, branded with the Chanel logo. The Lancaster County Drug Task Force stopped the Philly-to-Lancaster connection on Feb. 12, 2019, when they raided a home on Crystal Street.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller sentenced each defendant to six to 12 years in prison.

Flores, 28, and Delmonte, 22, pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy, in accordance with an agreement arranged by ADA Goldman.

With assistance from K9 Bear, detectives found the 7,880 bags packaged in “bricks” consistent with Philadelphia-style packaging.

Detectives found about 30 bricks with approximately 560 total bundles. The Drug Task Force filed charges.