Photographers offer 10k free headshots for unemployed

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The old saying is a picture is worth a thousand words, but when you’re out of work — words can’t usually pay the bills.

There are times, however, when a picture can be a snapshot towards a brighter future.

“People are 21 times more (likely) to click on a profile and 9 times more (likely) to actually communicate with someone who has a great profile photo,” Richard Waine, owner of Richard Waine photography said.

Waine, who specializes in professional portraits was one of the photographers taking headshots across the country on Wednesday. He was snapping 10,000 of them to help people who are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s very important to pull out somebody’s personality because employers want to know who they are dealing with,” he said. “Potential clients, if you own your own business, want to know who is on the other side of this screen. We live in a virtual world where first impressions really matter.”

Michele Greatti lost her job as a database administrator earlier this year. She was someone who was looking towards getting a headshot on Wednesday. “I hope that it conveys someone who is ready to go to work and a professional woman.”

You can make an appointment for a headshot here.