LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Quarryville Fire Company was called to the scene of an accident involving a pickup truck that smashed into a home at 124 E State St, Quarryville, PA early Wednesday morning.

According to the fire company, the pickup left serious structural damage near an entrance of the building.

EMS checked the driver who reportedly had no injuries.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

