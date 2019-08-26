Pilot program helps single mothers with education, work

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Four months ago, Vanessa Weaver questioned what her future would look like.

Weaver, who lives in Lancaster, said during that time, she was working as a housekeeper.

“Housekeeping is not really a good, consistent job,” Weaver said. “I was living check to check.”

Now, the 20-year-old and single mother has a new game plan for life.

“I’m ready to take on everything,” she said.

Weaver said the change for her started when she was introduced to a program through the Community Action Partnership. The program called We Can Do It helps single mothers by giving them money to pay for education and bills while they train for work.

Weaver is set to graduate in October from Tech Centro as a certified nursing assistant.

“She just has a lot of drive, a lot of will,” said Joanne Karli, a navigator with Community Action Partnership.

We Can Do It started earlier this year and Karli said they’re helping nine other mothers in addition to Weaver.

Community Action Partnership is looking for funding for the program to continue and Karli said there is a need for the program to continue.

