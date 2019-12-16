Pizza shop helps neighboring parlor after fire

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Hurricane Pizza and Grill in Columbia is still dealing with the aftermath of an electrical fire earlier this month, but have gotten some help from a neighboring pizza parlor.

Doors at Hurrican have remained closed since the blaze, however, Vecchia Sicillia Pizza is looking to assist their neighbor.

Vecchia is using some of their profits Monday and Tuesday to help Hurricane employees currently without full paychecks.

“When something like that happens, you’re a community you help each other out,” Vecchia employee Disma Campiallia said.

He says the shops have always shared food and don’t see each other as rivals. “In time of need, everyone needs somebody else,” Disma Campiallia added.

Vecchia co-owner Claudia Campiallia says the store sees Hurricane pizza as their second family.

“Money [doesn’t] buy happiness,” she said, referencing the extra money her pizza shop could be making while Hurricane is closed. “Growing up there is this idea you help each other, [there is] no competition!”