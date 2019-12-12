Pizza shops in Columbia unite after devastating fire

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Vecchia Sicilia Pizza shop has stepped up to help raise money for Hurricane Pizza Grill after a fire caused them to shut down.

The owner of Hurricane Pizza Grill says they have insurance and the employees will be eligible for unemployment while the business rebuilds, but most of the workers live paycheck to paycheck.

Vecchia Sicilia heard the news and stepped up to raise money for Hurricane Pizza. They will be giving a percentage of sales for two nights to Hurricane employees in need this holiday season.

The fundraising event will take place on Dec. 16-17. A Facebook page has more details.

After both owners agreed to help support each other, owner Chris from Hurricane Pizza posted a sign in their digital board to help Vecchia Sicilia back in s small way. They posted “We are closed but you can order at Vecchia Pizza.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the employees.

An electrical fire started in the basement of Hurricane Pizza Grill on the morning of Dec. 8. It is unknown when the restaurant will reopen.