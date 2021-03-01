Plea agreement reached in sexual assault case against former East Earl Twp Police police officer

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect association between Christopher Young and a local police department. The error has been corrected.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Christopher Young, 33, of Lancaster, entered a plea of “no contest” to a simple assault domestic violence charge stemming from an incident in March 2019.

According to West Lampeter Township Police Department, “All parties involved agreed to a plea agreement which dropped the sexual assault and stalking charges. Young was sentenced to 2 years probation, along with paying fines, costs and restitution.” Young is also prohibited from owning a firearm in the state of Pennsylvania.

On March 25, 2019, Young was arrested by West Lampeter Township Police in regard to a domestic abuse incident involving the suspect. West Lampeter Detective Steven Heinly filed charges against Young, including one count of sexual assault, one count of stalking, and one count of simple assault domestic violence.